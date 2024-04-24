Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the M4 in Newport yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, April 23).
Firefighters attended the scene of the crash, which traffic cameras showed involved a lorry and a car, on the M4 at junction 25A towards Newport and Cwmbran.
The crash caused one lane was closed to be closed near the slip road.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 12.32pm reporting the crash.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the M4 Junction 26-25.
“A stop message was received at approximately 12.56 pm.”
