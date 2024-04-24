Bellway Wales has showcased the designs for its latest project at the former Llanwern Steelworks in Newport.

Called Alder Grove, the development is the third housing development by Bellway at Glan Llyn, a major initiative revamping 600 acres of land on the city's eastern edge.

The development is proposed to have 191 properties offered for private sale with two, three and four-bedroom houses.

The plan includes 25 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

These affordable homes vary from one and two-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses, providing diversity.

Alder Grove, situated on a 12-acre land, is part of the larger neighbourhood's eastern half.

A CGI depiction of what a home in Alder Grove will look like (Image: Bellway)

The project will also include three playgrounds, one of them located in a main central square.

A greenway featuring a footway and cycle path will be established alongside the site's western boundary, linking the A4810 Queensway in the south to Glan Llyn’s central lakes in the north.

Daniel Shone, head of sales for Bellway Wales, addressed these new images, saying: "These computer-generated images provide a first glimpse of the style and appearance of the new homes we are building at Alder Grove.

"A mix of apartments and houses ranging from two to three storeys in height will create a varied and interesting street scene, while the homes will be built with red and buff brick to reflect the character of existing properties in the area."

Mr Shone also unveiled that construction work is underway with a plan to officially launch the development this spring.

Bellway aims to hand over keys to the first occupants in autumn.

Alder Grove continues in the steps of Bellway’s previous successful developments at Glan Llyn; these include 182 new homes at Monks Meadow and 152 properties at Heron’s Mead, both situated near Glan Llyn Primary School which answered the call for increased schooling facilities back in 2019.

Reportedly, a second primary school might set up around Alder Grove. Speaking on the long-term involvement at Glan Llyn, Mr Shone praised the community aspect, saying: "Alder Grove is the latest chapter in our ongoing commitment to this vital regeneration project in Newport.

"We have been building at Glan Llyn for more than eight years and by the time we complete construction work at Alder Grove we will have delivered more than 500 homes across the wider neighbourhood."

For further details on Alder Grove, potential buyers can call 01633 494016 or visit the Bellway website.