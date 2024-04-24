Gilwern Primary School, located on Crickhowell Road in Abergavenny, received 47 requests for a place in September, although only 30 places are available.

Monmouth MP, David TC Davies, has joined the fight to support angered parents by calling for an extra reception class at the oversubscribed school to allow more children to be taken in.

MP Davies said: "It is very concerning to hear that 17 of the 47 applicants, many of whom live near Gilwern Primary School or have siblings currently in attendance, have been refused a place for reception due to oversubscription.

David Davies MP with parents in Gilwern (Image: Office of David Davies MP)

"Gilwern is a popular village and school provision is essential to accommodate the increasing number of families in the area."

MP Davies added: "One parent had their application turned down due to living “too far” from the school.

"However, it seems the mapping software used by the council to determine the catchment area has not taken into account the surrounding footpaths, which would significantly reduce the overall distance from home to school.”

According to MP Davies, his understanding is that the headteacher had applied for an additional reception class to accommodate more applicants in 2024/25, "but this has been rejected by Monmouthshire County Council."

Statement from the council

Monmouthshire County Council said that while some parents may be left disappointed, a certain number of pupils can be taken in each year depending on class sizes and the ratio of pupils to qualified teachers.

The council also said the families of the 17 unsuccessful applicants are "being supported".

Monmouthshire Council cited demand, class sizes and qualified teachers as reasons for the applicant refusal. (Image: File)

A spokesperson for the council said: "This year, there have been more applications to Gilwern Primary School than there are available places.. We have seen greater demand this year, with 47 requests for 30 available places.

"In such circumstances, the Council's School Admissions Policy determines that the published oversubscription criteria will be applied to select the successful applicants.

"Unfortunately, 17 applicants have been unsuccessful in obtaining places after applying the oversubscription criteria.

"The accommodation at Gilwern Primary School is currently suitable for 210 pupils and 30 per year group. The Council is also aware of the requirements to comply with Infant class size regulations, which state that there must be no more than 30 children in an infant class where there is only one qualified teacher.

"We will continue to support the 17 families that have been unsuccessful in obtaining places at Gilwern Primary School and have already identified school places for each child at alternative schools within the Abergavenny cluster.