JL George, who won a New Welsh Writing Award and had her novel The Word published, is one of 10 writers selected for the Writers at Work 2024 programme.

Hay Festival Global announced the news, stating the programme gives up-and-coming Welsh talent 10 days of creative development opportunities during the Hay Festival from May 23 to June 2.

Miss George, who was born in Cardiff but grew up in Torfaen, said: "I’m thrilled at the chance to join a diverse and supportive community of Welsh writers and to spend a week learning from peers and established writers and professionals at the Glastonbury of literature.

"It feels like the first step forward into a wider literary world and is a huge boost in confidence as a writer.

"I’m equal parts excited and intimidated, but determined to make the most of it!"

This programme allows selected writers to participate in festival events as well as workshops with publishers, agents and established international artists.

Literature Wales and the Arts Council of Wales support the scheme.