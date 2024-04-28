Dante, who won the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent award last year, completed 25 miles cycling back and forth over the Severn Bridge from Wales to England.

The 12-year-old from Raglan set himself a target of cycling 10 times back and forth over the 2.5 mile span of the bridge near Chepstow.

He said, “My mum's friend suggested I cycle over the bridge and I thought that was a cool idea as I love cycling.”

He started his fundraising journey after his mother was struck down by a series of major strokes and they were both cared for by kind family and friends.

Realising not all children are as fortunate he set about raising money for the charity Children in Need.

In his Easter holidays 2022 he hiked up the Sugarloaf every day for five days and raised more than £1,500.

As a result of his massive effort, he won the BBC Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year.

He then continued his fundraising by starting a 12-month charity challenge and in December 2023 won another accolade, The Pride of Gwent Fundraiser of the Year Award for his ongoing achievements.

Since 2023 he has climbed and abseiled 210ft up and down Clifton Gorge, ran a 5k, baked Christmas cakes for the elderly, helped out at a foodbank, sold his own artwork and sang in front of 5,000 rugby fans at Rodney Parade in Newport.

After his cycling challenge Dante said: “Wow I've done it! I've completed my seventh charity challenge for Children in Need and I'm so proud of myself for completing it."

"It was hard going up the bridge but easy going down and I enjoyed every moment. I hope people like what I'm doing and donate to my fundraising page justgiving.com/page/dante321go. It's a worthwhile cause.”