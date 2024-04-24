The shop's team have already begun their move to their new location, No-Comply Skate Park at Friars Walk, next to Sin City.

"Well, we made a start on the move, this is phase 1, huge thanks to team rider '@builttobreak' on skills already looking like home.

Outside the new skatestore location (Image: Elen Johnston)

"Thanks Alan '@nocomplynewport' I’m going to do your head in," said Mr Darran Ward, owner of Freestyle Skatestore.

The shop announced the decision to leave the arcade on Mr Ward's Facebook page on Saturday, April 20.

The old site at Newport Arcade (Image: Elen Johnston)

He said: "It’s with mixed emotions I’m writing this post, as of from the end of the month Freestyle will be leaving our beloved '@newportarcade' after 28 years this is a huge decision, we have looked at our options and after a productive talk with Alan '@nocomplynewport' we have agreed that Freestyle will host its stock there from now on."

Darran Ward (Image: Newsquest)

The store confirmed that they will continue to use the same website and have said they will honour all reorders.

Mr Ward added: "Thank you for your ongoing support. I’m really positive about this move, I will still be about the arcade as it’s always going to feel like home.

A sign detailing the shops new location at the old site. (Image: Elen Johnston)

"Please support the arcade. It's an incredible place to visit."

It is unclear when they will open their new shop.