The government office highlighted that Australia has "strict quarantine rules" in place to help combat the spread of pests and diseases that could have a detrimental impact on plant, animal or human health.

Those travelling 'down under' will need to complete a form and take one of two actions before entering.

According to the Foreign Office, an Incoming Passenger Card must be filled in with travellers needing to either declare risk goods including food, animal products and plant material (including wooden articles) or dispose of any risk goods in the bins at the airport or seaport.

Australia has strict quarantine rules for travellers (Image: Getty)

Every piece of luggage is subject to x-ray upon arrival and if any item raises concern, further searches may be undertaken.

The Foreign Office added that hefty fines await those who break these rules and that those entering the country may be asked if they have visited a rural area or been in contact with farm animals outside of Australia in the last 30 days.

Warning issued to travellers over little-known boarding pass rule

This comes after a travel warning was issued by Ryanair to travellers returning to the UK from Morrocan airports over a 'little-known' boarding pass rule.

The airline explained: "If you depart from a Moroccan airport, a digital boarding pass will not be accepted. You must carry a physical printout of your boarding pass, and you’ll need to present this boarding pass at the Moroccan airport check-in facility."

Travellers coming to Australia must declare risk items (Image: Getty)

It also states that digital passes are not accepted in Turkish airports, meaning a printout is needed.

EasyJet states that it does not fine or charge people to print their boarding pass at the airport so it is always worth asking for a physical copy before heading to your destination.

However, the same cannot be said for Ryanair which charges passengers a fee of up to £20.