Connor Walker-Smith was reported missing from Canton in Cardiff after last being seen at around 2am on Wednesday, April 17 with family concerned for his welfare.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, police have informed Mr Walker-Smith's family.

On the incident, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Police looking for missing man Connor Walker-Smith from Canton have found a body in the River Taff at Grangetown, Cardiff.

"The body has not yet been formally identified, but Connor’s family has been informed.

"Enquiries are on-going.

"Our thoughts are with Connor’s family and friends."