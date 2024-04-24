Ken Skates MS, Wales' new transport secretary, told the Senedd on Tuesday: “What I am doing now is listening to what people want for the roads in their communities and pressing ahead with refining the policy.”

MS Skates told the Senedd the 20mph policy will be targeted at schools, hospitals, nurseries, community centres, play areas and built-up residential areas.

Ken Skates addressing the Senedd on Tuesday, April 23 (Image: ICNN Senedd News | UGC)

Nearly half a million people signed a record-breaking Senedd petition, calling for the “disastrous” 20mph policy, which came into force in September 2023, to be scrapped.

However, he said ultimately "the degree of change" lies with individual councils and local authorities throughout Wales.

Gwent Council

Newport City Council released a statement, detailing that there will not be a "public consultation process for the streets defaulting to 20mph". This means the public will not have their say on the 20mph limits.

The council has said: "This is because they are being defaulted in line with the national speed limits."

Newport City Council said there will not be a public consultation process for the streets defaulting to 20mph (Image: Newsquest)

A map to show roads affected by changes to the speed limit can be viewed here.

The council added they have reviewed the streets and outlined which should default to 20mph and which could be 30mph using "criteria set by Welsh government".

20mph will remain the default on all restricted roads, Natasha Asghar, the Conservatives’ shadow transport secretary, also called for the “daft, divisive and destructive” law to be abandoned.

The South Wales East MS urged the government to make 30mph the default speed limit with exceptions made for 20mph, as opposed to the other way around.

Hefin David, the Labour MS for Caerphilly, also welcomed plans to review the 20mph guidance, calling for councillors in the community to be involved in discussions

Newport City Council were contacted for further comment.

The Argus has been in contact with all Gwent councils for changes made to the 20mph guidance.