Chicky Fridays opened its doors to chicken lovers on Friday, April 19 to a crowd of hungry diners, waiting for their chicken fix.

Babar Choudhry, director of Chicky Fridays. said the team had "a busy night with many customers / families eating at the establishment and also many orders for collection / deliveries."

Chicky Fridays logo (Image: Newsquest)

Chicky Fridays opened on Friday, April 19 (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Choudhry, 31, said he and other employees at the chicken restaurant were "very pleased with the number of customers on the opening day."

The restaurant is located on Chepstow Road, on the side of Maindee Library and Maindee police station.

Signs on the walls with a wooden aesthetic running through the restaurant (Image: Newsquest)

Signs for Chicky Fridays have been up on Chepstow Road since March (Image: Newsquest)

Signs for its grand opening have been in place since March 2024.

While many of the food establishments on Chepstow Road are takeaways with limited seating, Chicky Fridays offers a wooden aesthetic where families can sit comfortably and enjoy pieces of peri-peri, or fried chicken.

Burger sign in Chicky Fridays (Image: Newsquest)

Sign on meal times at Chicky Fridays (Image: Newsquest)

Read more: Pierre's to open in Newport next month creating jobs

Mr Choudhry said the special dish at Chicky Fridays which he recommends, is the "peri peri chicken and rice/pasta box".

He explains: "The chicken is marinated in our original recipe sauce. The rice and pasta box are our authentic recipes created by me and my staff."

Part of the menu (Image: Newsquest)

The menu at Chicky Fridays (Image: Newsquest)

While the restaurant has been open for only a few days, the director of Chicky Fridays added: "We propose to regularly introduce new and innovative recipes at our establishment – these recipes will be created by me and my staff – we will advertise these recipes in store and on social media – as well as regular offers."

The team at Chicky Fridays (Image: Newsquest)

The restaurant offers a fully halal menu and caters to a variety of allergies and intolerances.