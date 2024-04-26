A NEWPORT man is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to a cocaine trafficking charge.
Jamie Court, 35, of Hoskins Street, denied possession with intent to supply the class A drug in the city on March 15.
The defendant entered his not guilty plea at Cardiff Crown Court.
Court is due to stand trial later this year.
He was granted conditional bail.
