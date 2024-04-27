James Sommerin, head chef at Michelin-starred restaurant 'Home' in Penarth will be one of the chefs to create delectable dishes and share some tips for home cooks at the Cardiff Foodies Festival.

Mr Sommerin, 45, said he will do "a cookery demo of a couple of dishes and just have a laugh really, show people what we do and not make it too complicated."

The 45-year-old said his daughter Georgia, of Great British Menu fame, will be joining him on the stage to cook up a storm at the Cardiff Foodies Festival.

James Sommerin with his daughter Georgia, a chef on the Great British Menu (Image: Aga Tomaszek)

The chef and entrepreneur hopes that the live demo will be as interactive and fun as it was last year, adding that he hopes it "will take the mystery out" of cooking, which some people think is complicated.

When asked to describe the cuisine at 'Home', James Sommerin said it is "focused on flavour, it's British with influences from all around the world. It's just quality of ingredients and maximum flavour."

The Michelin-starred chef highlights that they use the produce available during the season to showcase on their menus, and things will be no different at the live demo.

"It'll be what is of the moment but things we've got on the menu here," said Mr Sommerin.

The Cardiff Foodies Festival will be returning to Bute Park in Cardiff from Friday, May 10, until Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Early Life

The Michelin-starred chef said he has been in the hospitality business for around 29 years, starting his catering journey officially at 16, although he gained experience at home too.

James Sommerin micro-planing (Image: Aga Tomaszek)

Mr Sommerin said he has fond memories of cooking with his grandmother when he was young, and credits her influence which made cooking fun and enjoyable and which brought him closer to her.

The chef added that his three daughters all have a passion for cooking, which he said is down to "encouragement and nurturing and moving forwards".

Home By James Sommerin