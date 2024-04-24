THE public have been warned to not approach a Caerphilly man who is wanted in a prison recall.
Gwent Police are appealing to find Nikki Griffiths, from the Blackwood area.
Griffiths, 41, received a prison sentence of six months and one day for the possession of an offensive weapon at Newport Magistrates’ Court in November last year.
Griffiths has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.
He also has links to the Newport and Cardiff areas.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 41-year-old Nikki Griffiths, from the Blackwood area.
"If you see him, the public are asked not to approach him and to instead call 999.
"Anyone with information on Griffiths’ whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400125477.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here