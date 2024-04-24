Gwent Police are appealing to find Nikki Griffiths, from the Blackwood area.

Griffiths, 41, received a prison sentence of six months and one day for the possession of an offensive weapon at Newport Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

Griffiths has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

He also has links to the Newport and Cardiff areas.

"If you see him, the public are asked not to approach him and to instead call 999.

"Anyone with information on Griffiths’ whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400125477.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."