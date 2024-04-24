The story made national news when restaurants across South Wales complained about a party of around six people coming into their establishments and running up bills of over £300 before leaving without paying.

Recently opened Bella Ciao in Swansea said it was “disgusting” what the family were doing, while The Yard in Cowbridge shared an appeal to try find the people committing the crime.

In a scam they used on multiple restaurants, the group would leave, then, two of the members, including a child, would go to the counter and offer to pay before the card was declined. Then, the adult would say they’re going to the car to get another card leaving the child there and moments later, the child would make a run for it.

It all led to one of the restaurants hit, La Casona near Neath, saying “will justice be served?”

Well, now, it looks like it will be, after two people involved in the scam were charged with fraud offences.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Two people have been charged with multiple offences following reports of several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting.

“Ann McDonagh, 39, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud and four counts of theft (shoplifting).

“Bernard McDonagh, 41, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud.

“Both will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on May 8.”

The family hit restaurants across South Wales (Image: La Casona)

Bella Ciao Swansea hit as family leave without paying £329 bill

Bella Ciao was a newly opened restaurant in Swansea when they were hit by the family.

They posted on their Facebook page on April 19: “To the family who left the restaurant this evening without paying their £329 bill shame on you!

“The lady tried to pay with a savings account card which got declined twice, she then said her son would wait inside while she went out to get her “other card”. Of course, she does not return and then the son receives a phone call and says he has to go and does a runner.

“We had no way of contacting you as the number you used to make the reservation was fake! So we had no choice but to report it to the police.

“To do this to anyone is disgusting, but to do this to a newly open restaurant is even worse!”

They would rack up bills of over £300 and leave without paying (Image: La Casona)

Family walk out not paying £300 bill at restaurant La Casona in Skewen

Restaurant La Casona said they were “angry” about the incident.

On their Facebook page on April 20, they posted: “On February 23, six people visited our restaurant and left without paying almost £300.

“After the meal, four people have already left our restaurant.

“One lady stayed with a young boy to 'pay'.

“The woman tried to pay with a card which was declined.

“She said she would get another card from the car. We asked the boy to stay and wait for her in the restaurant.

“She left, and 10 seconds after, the boy started to run to the car.

“We called the police as soon as it happened.

“We are angry, as yesterday another newly opened restaurant in Swansea – Bella Ciao – was robbed by the same family.

“We also found out that they robbed The River House Restaurant last year in August.

“All restaurants reported it to the police.”