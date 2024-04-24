South Wales Argus
Police incident in Newport as major city centre road closed - LIVE

Live

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A police incident is currently underway at Clarence Place, Newport.
  • The road is currently closed in both directions.
  • Gwent Police is advising people to avoid the area.

