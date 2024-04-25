YVONNE TAYLOR, 60, of Neyland Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran was jailed for 18 weeks but the sentence was suspended for six months after she pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a false statement to get Universal Credit benefits by claiming she did not have any savings.

She was ordered to pay £239 in costs and a surcharge after she admitted committing the offence between May 10, 2019 and May 25, 2022.

SAMUEL JENKINS, 29, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly was fined £2,764 after he was found guilty of a sexual assault on a female on April 15.

He was ordered to pay £770 costs and a £190 surcharge.

SACHA PRIEST, 33, of St James Field, Pontypool must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order after pleading guilty to harassment between October 25, 2023 and November 23, 2023.

GRANT THOMAS, 33, of Glenside, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was fined £660 after he was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly on Taliesin on February 18.

He must also pay £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER ALDOUS, 56, of Poplars Road, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £1,460 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of driving on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road in Ebbw Vale on July 28, 2023 when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHEL LOUISE EDWARDS, 54, of Cedar Way, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road on August 1, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK LEVERINGTON, 45, of Arran Close, Trenewydd Park, Risca must pay £557 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on September 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTORIA HUBBARD, 34, of Oaklands Park Drive, Rhiwderin, Newport must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAJAD IQBAL, 43, of Bailey Street, Newport must pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.