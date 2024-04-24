A POLICE incident prompted a Newport city centre bridge to be taped off in both directions today.
The incident forced Old Town Bridge to be closed in both directions at around 11:58am with police officers guarding either side.
The Argus attended the scene where we witnessed crowds of people gathering along Rodney Road with many wondering what had happened.
At the time Gwent Police advised the public to "avoid the area."
Gwent Police received a call regarding a concern for safety, officers attended and bought a woman to safety.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a call regarding a concern for safety in Newport on Wednesday, April 24.
"Officers attended and bought a woman to safety."
The force reopened Clarence Place, Newport at approximately 1.31pm.
