The incident forced Old Town Bridge to be closed in both directions at around 11:58am with police officers guarding either side.

The Argus attended the scene where we witnessed crowds of people gathering along Rodney Road with many wondering what had happened.

Crowds of people gathered (Image: Newsquest)

At the time Gwent Police advised the public to "avoid the area."

Newport city centre incident (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a call regarding a concern for safety in Newport on Wednesday, April 24.

"Officers attended and bought a woman to safety."

The force reopened Clarence Place, Newport at approximately 1.31pm.

Newport city centre incident (Image: Newsquest)