The review revealed limited accountability and certain inconsistencies in how elected members are nominated, potentially undermining good governance.

National Park Authorities (NPAs) are responsible for conserving some of the key cultural and environmental treasures of Wales.

Also, they are essential figures in the nation's response to the climate emergency.

Nevertheless, like many public bodies, NPAs in Wales have faced budget reductions over the last 15 years.

The pressures caused by these reductions underscore the importance of good governance and cost-efficiency.

The review assessed the governance model of the NPAs and its implementation.

Each of the three NPAs in Wales comprises 18 members.

Two-thirds of them are nominated from relevant unitary authorities, and one-third are appointed by the Welsh Government.

The review points out the way the elected members are selected might be improved to better reflect the specialist nature of NPAs' work.

There is also a need for more support for the elected members in their tasks.

Furthermore, the review expresses concerns about the extent to which members are accountable for their contributions to NPAs' governance.

While there are formal arrangements to oversee their conduct, there are only limited arrangements to evaluate their contributions.

Despite being a remunerated role, NPAs seem unable to demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of the members' contributions.

The review has raised questions about the suitability of the NPAs’ governance model and calls on the Welsh Government, to consider this in line with its commitment to designate a new national park in Wales.

The model is intended to mesh democratic accountability with strategic expertise and national perspectives but falls short in its actual implementation.

Auditor general, Adrian Crompton, said: "National Park Authorities in Wales may be small bodies, but they play a key role in conserving the environment and implementing the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

"The increasingly challenging financial situation facing public bodies makes it even more important that National Park Authorities have good governance arrangements in place to help them achieve value for money."

The review has also provided recommendations for NPAs.

The recommendations cover four major areas: supporting members in their role, ensuring member nominations support good governance, enhancing accountability arrangements for members, and reviewing if the model is delivering what was intended.

These proposals are geared to improving the NPAs governance across the board and ensuring optimum functionality amidst the ongoing financial strains.