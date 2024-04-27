Their 150-strong hives allow the duo to produce a variety of products which are low in food miles but have won coveted awards such as two three star Great Taste Awards in 2022 and 2023 and the Golden Fork Award for Wales for their Traditional Mead.

Peter Fox, MS for Monmouth, visited Hive Mind Mead and Brew Co to check out their work and congratulate them on reaching the 2024 finals of the Welsh Food and Drinks Awards for the Innovation Award.

He said: "It is no secret that Monmouthshire is blessed with a diverse horticultural landscape and Hive Mind Mead encapsulates this perfectly through their products.”

Despite their abundant success world-wide, Peter said “they still remain local in every aspect and champion large-scale production with small-scale food miles”.

Kit said: "It is wonderful to showcase our local area with the products we make, making mead and keeping bees is a fantastic way of being in touch with the local flora and fauna this area has to offer.

"Our mead is available in three Michelin restaurants and all the Selfridges stores, so it's great to get this wonderful style of drink, and the fantastic local honey, the recognition it deserves.”

He said there is a small bar in the meadery which is open every Friday evening for drinks and pizza.

He said: "Every last Saturday of the month we like to put on an event for the local community, with live music and a street food truck, you'd all be very welcome!”