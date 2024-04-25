The Principality Building Society launched the three-year programme, in partnership with Wales-based enterprise education specialists, 2B Enterprising, at Tredegar's Deighton Primary School.

The programme will engage 50 primary schools from some of Wales’ most deprived areas, benefiting from enterprise education activities and resources.

Principality's chief executive officer, Julie-Ann Haines along with chief impact and governance officer, Tony Smith, and 2B Enterprising's chief executive, Jayne Brewer were in attendance.

Ms Haines said: "At Principality Building Society, we understand the importance of reaching people while they are still young, curious and interested in the world around them.

"Our focus on future generations within our social-mobility-focused impact strategy, is closely linked to enterprise education."

Mr Smith agreed: "We have intentionally focused on this partnership to engage schools in communities that might face greater challenges.

"Our colleagues have already been visiting schools with the 2B Enterprising team to support with delivery, and this activity is a core strand of our volunteering culture."

Ms Brewer said: "Our partnership with Principality is the most significant we have secured to date and represents a real shift in businesses' reasons for engaging with primary schools."