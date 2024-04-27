Little Pickles Markets in Wales, organisers of the event, have said: "Thousands of good quality maternity, baby & children's pre loved toys, clothes, books & equipment will be on sale at bargain prices."

The Sunday market will be held at the sports hall at Cwmbran Stadium, selling pre-loved maternity, baby and children's items.

Among the sellers that will be laying out their wares on Sunday are:

Aimee from The Pear and The Sea Creations with handmade products

Emma from Curly Bounce Photography

The Nearly New Sale (goods sold at reduced prices and may be worn once or twice) will be on the ground floor

Shoppers are also reminded to bring their own bags to carry pre-loved items that they purchase.

The organisers have said that while stalls may accept card payments, it is a cash event with free parking and there are no cash points on site.

A map of the market's layout can be found here.

Attendees are urged to buy entry tickets in advance for Cwmbran Stadium's Market.

Tickets will cost £1.50 per adult, with "free entry for Little Pickles".

Date and time: Sunday 28th April 2024, open to buyers from 10.30am until 12.30pm

Address: Cwmbran Stadium, Henllys Way, Cwmbran, NP44 3YS