ORGANISERS of a Sunday market in Cwmbran have released a map which will tell attendees where to go if they want to plan out their shopping trip.

Little Pickles Markets in Wales, organisers of the event, have said: "Thousands of good quality maternity, baby & children's pre loved toys, clothes, books & equipment will be on sale at bargain prices."

The Sunday market will be held at the sports hall at Cwmbran Stadium, selling pre-loved maternity, baby and children's items.

Among the sellers that will be laying out their wares on Sunday are:

  • Aimee from The Pear and The Sea Creations with handmade products

  • Emma from Curly Bounce Photography

  • The Nearly New Sale (goods sold at reduced prices and may be worn once or twice) will be on the ground floor

The market specialises in pre-loved maternity and children's items, at a lower price

Shoppers are also reminded to bring their own bags to carry pre-loved items that they purchase.

The organisers have said that while stalls may accept card payments, it is a cash event with free parking and there are no cash points on site.

A map of the market's layout can be found here.

Attendees are urged to buy entry tickets in advance for Cwmbran Stadium's Market.

Tickets will cost £1.50 per adult, with "free entry for Little Pickles".

Date and time: Sunday 28th April 2024, open to buyers from 10.30am until 12.30pm  

Address: Cwmbran Stadium, Henllys Way, Cwmbran, NP44 3YS