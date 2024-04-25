Outsource Strategies Ltd (OSL) was fined £240,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) after it and London-based Dr Telemarketing Ltd (who was fined £100,000) made more than 1.34million calls to people on the UK’s "do not call" list, the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

These calls occurred between 11 February 2021 and 22 March 2022.

During the course of investigation, the ICO found that OSL made 141,914 calls to individuals who were marked as "do not call" on its own systems, and a total of 1,346,503 unwanted marketing calls.

The company blamed TPS screening responsibility on its partner firms and said internal systems in place to prevent such gaps.

Many complaints described OSL's aggressive tactics and repeated calls despite requests to stop.

Andy Curry, ICO head of investigations, criticised these tactics, particularly since they disturbed vulnerable individuals who had taken preventative steps for such calls.

He warned firms that those violating the law face the full power of the ICO, with no shield in the complexity of their networks.

It has been found also, that OSL directors were implicated in another firm previously fined by the ICO.

OSL has appealed against the penalty and enforcement notice issued.