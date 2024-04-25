Aled Jones has announced that he will be extending his popular Full Circle tour to include even more locations throughout England, Wales, and for the first time, Scotland.

A Newport date has been confirmed for June 21, 2025, at The Riverfront.

The classical crossover star began his one-man tour just last month, delighting fans with touching stories and cherished songs from his illustrious career.

Aled has confirmed there will be nearly 60 new dates in spring 2025, including the Newport show.

"The response to Full Circle has been incredible," Aled remarked.

He shared his joy of recounting tales from his days as a choirboy to hosting Songs of Praise and will be telling more tales as he embarks on the second leg this autumn. The 2025 dates have been added due to demand.

"It has also been wonderful to meet my fans and I look forward to meeting more this autumn."

In addition to his personal anecdotes, Aled has been enchanting audiences with renditions of his favourite melodies.

Included is the beloved 'Walking in the Air', from The Snowman, which asserted his status as a household name.

Aled has an impressive portfolio.

He drew worldwide attention as a boy treble with his heavenly voice.

He's sold over seven million albums, and crossed between classical stages and leading roles in West End musical theatre productions.

Globally, Aled is in high demand.

He's performed in the world's most iconic venues and even privately serenaded King Charles III at Kensington Palace.

Wearing multiple hats, he's also an award-winning television broadcaster and radio presenter leading BBC's Songs of Praise and hosting weekend morning shows on Classic FM.

Tickets for the new dates of Aled's intimate tour in 2025 will become available on Friday, April 26, at 10am.