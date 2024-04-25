A new membership package by Boundless offers unlimited access to more than 50,000 group walks across the UK, including Wales, along with entry to Historic Royal Palaces sites, generating up to £599 in annual savings.

Part of the package, Boundless Plus, includes access to National Trust for Scotland locations, basic breakdown cover by LV= Britannia Rescue, and days out at various UK historic sites and attractions.

Darren Milton at Boundless said: "We’re excited to expand our benefits package with a range of new opportunities for our members to enjoy some fantastic free days out across the UK.

"We hope Boundless Plus members will love exploring these top attractions with friends and family, whilst making great savings along the way."

Clive Sanders of the Ramblers said: "We’re delighted to be working with Boundless and are looking forward to welcoming Boundless Plus members to the Ramblers.

"You’ll discover a wealth of new walking experiences when you become part of Britain’s biggest and most vibrant walking community."

Membership, which costs £68 annually, is available to all public sector workers and retirees.