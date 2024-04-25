Wales' largest marathon will take a freshly devised route on Sunday, April 28, necessitating various road closures and parking restrictions in and around Newport.

These changes may create traffic congestion, much to the frustration of road users.

For those who may find themselves caught in crowded roads, specialist insurance broker ChoiceQuote, backed by Gallagher company, offers some recommendations to make the inconveniences of driving less daunting.

Firstly, drivers are encouraged to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of them for sufficient reaction time in case of abrupt stops.

Space also offers better visibility to other road users.

Drivers are also advised to keep distractions minimal when on the road.

When driving in heavy traffic, sudden changing conditions require a high level of attention.

Adjusting in-car systems or conversations with passengers, for example, are distractions drivers should minimise.

It's important, too, to remember that using a phone, tablet, or any communicative device while driving is illegal, risking a hefty fine and penalty points.

Using indicators before changing lanes or turning is also key to keeping the traffic flowing and maintaining safety, whilst also providing other drivers ample time to adjust their driving.

ChoiceQuote also recommends to anticipate the crowded roads by keeping more fuel in the tank than usually required for the trip.

This advice extends to electric vehicles, advising owners to fully charge their cars before setting off.

Planning ahead by studying the route to the destination and staying updated with live traffic updates is also a wise measure.

To stay updated, drivers can turn to GPS apps, social media platforms or local radio stations.

Phil Leese, taxi and specialist motor trading manager at ChoiceQuote said: "Driving in heavy traffic can be stressful for everyone on the road.

"However, while it is occasionally unavoidable, there are some small things that you can do to make the experience easier.

"Whether that is amending your driving habits by keeping a distance between you and the vehicle in front of you or remembering to stay calm.

"We always encourage drivers to remain as vigilant as possible when driving in heavily congested areas so that they can keep themselves, and others on the road, safe."

Further road closure details for the marathon can be found on the event's information page.