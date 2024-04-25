The festival, held on Saturday, April 27 from 9am to 5pm, will transform the town centre into a bustling marketplace boasting more than 75 food stalls.

Visitors will be spoiled for choice with an array of culinary options complemented by the popular Caerphilly Artisan Market and Castle Court Craft & Food Market.

Along with food tasting, attendees are invited to enjoy cookery demonstrations by Jack Stein and be charmed by street entertainers throughout the day.

Road closures will be in place all day, with all-day parking available just a short walk away at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni Y Gwyndy.

With free and paid car park options available, festival-goers are advised to check signage on arrival.

For more information, visit the Caerphilly Food and Drink Festival website.