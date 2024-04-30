Folk on the Lawn will return to the Abbey Mill in Tintern, from July 11 to July 14 for its summer 2024 festival.

Organisers promise that there will be music from the evening of Thursday, July 11 to teatime on Sunday, July 14.

The line-up consists of over 70 performances, featuring over 35 different acts – including music, comedy, poetry, and the spoken word in four stages.

On the line-up the Worldwide Welshman, Liam Rickard will bring traditional folk songs from Wales as well as dark comedy.

Also on the line-up is 14 Wolves whose sound is for those who like First Aid Kit, Fleetwood Mac or Fleet Foxes.

Some of the line-up includes:

Allan Yn Yr Fan

The Blessed Crow

Meadowsuite

Peter Gowen

Simone Mansell Broome

Anna My Charlotte

Gaudy Orde Jeff Japers

Rob Lear Dr Zebo's Wheezy Club

Sarah Davies

Piskey Led

The Long View

Goodnight Vincent

The Rohan

Enda McCabe

Rob Barratt

Here and There

Pauline Vallance

Rob Connolly Band

Celtic Vagabond,

Marc Gordon

The Ghost Writers

Paul Lewis

Jon Matthews

Grinning Scarecrows

Soft Hearted Scientists

Pieces of Work

Melanie Pegge

Rhiannon O'Connor

Phil Millichip

Folk On The Lawn festival is supported by all the village of Tintern and is a not-for-profit festival run by volunteers, with all donations shared amongst the artists.

The festival covers a wide range of folk music - from the more traditional to what many organisers described as "struggling to be so categorised.”

Tickets are not provided in advance, but donations have always been encouraged on the weekend in exchange for a wristband.

For more information about the festival and to see the full-up visit folkonthelawn.com