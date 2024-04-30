A festival of folk music in the heart of the Wye Valley is set to return this summer and the line-up is now revealed.
Folk on the Lawn will return to the Abbey Mill in Tintern, from July 11 to July 14 for its summer 2024 festival.
Organisers promise that there will be music from the evening of Thursday, July 11 to teatime on Sunday, July 14.
The line-up consists of over 70 performances, featuring over 35 different acts – including music, comedy, poetry, and the spoken word in four stages.
On the line-up the Worldwide Welshman, Liam Rickard will bring traditional folk songs from Wales as well as dark comedy.
Also on the line-up is 14 Wolves whose sound is for those who like First Aid Kit, Fleetwood Mac or Fleet Foxes.
Some of the line-up includes:
- Allan Yn Yr Fan
- The Blessed Crow
- Meadowsuite
- Peter Gowen
- Simone Mansell Broome
- Anna My Charlotte
- Gaudy Orde Jeff Japers
- Rob Lear Dr Zebo's Wheezy Club
- Sarah Davies
- Piskey Led
- The Long View
- Goodnight Vincent
- The Rohan
- Enda McCabe
- Rob Barratt
- Here and There
- Pauline Vallance
- Rob Connolly Band
- Celtic Vagabond,
- Marc Gordon
- The Ghost Writers
- Paul Lewis
- Jon Matthews
- Grinning Scarecrows
- Soft Hearted Scientists
- Pieces of Work
- Melanie Pegge
- Rhiannon O'Connor
- Phil Millichip
- Jon Matthews
Folk On The Lawn festival is supported by all the village of Tintern and is a not-for-profit festival run by volunteers, with all donations shared amongst the artists.
The festival covers a wide range of folk music - from the more traditional to what many organisers described as "struggling to be so categorised.”
Tickets are not provided in advance, but donations have always been encouraged on the weekend in exchange for a wristband.
For more information about the festival and to see the full-up visit folkonthelawn.com
