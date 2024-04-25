Golf Fang, Cardiff's cocktail bar, graffiti cathedral, and seriously twisted crazy golf course has officially opened Nothing Cheezy, an in-house pizza joint, and Big Fang Arcade.

Following successful launches in Liverpool and Sheffield, Big Fang Collective now offers authentic New York style pizzas and a variety of loaded fries to the people of Cardiff.

On April 23, Nothing Cheezy treated guests to Cardiff's first-ever Pizza Dogg eating contest.

The pizzas come with a range of toppings, including Pepperoni, Veggie and Meat Feast.

Menu items are priced from £4, with loaded fries to share from £7, pizza slices from £3.50 and full pizzas from £8.

Nothing Cheezy also introduced Pizza Dogg, a smoky hot dog in freshly baked buns, lathered in cheese and adorned with optional toppings.

They have dessert offerings such as Nutella doughnuts and New York cheesecake.

A visit to Nothing Cheezy can be coupled with the experience of Golf Fang's drinks collection.

Customers can get food, drinks plus golf by pre-booking the Big Cheese package for just £29.

The Big Fang Arcade also launched, offering patrons a blend of retro games and modern favourites.

The arcade requires tokens for customers to enjoy the gaming attractions.

Golf Fang, located at Mary Ann St, St Davids Centre, CF10 2EN, is open till late every day.

For bookings, visit the Golf Fang website and follow @golffangcardiff and @nothingcheezyuk on Instagram for the latest updates.