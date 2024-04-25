The Ty Ceirios Nursing Home in Pontnewynydd, specialising in care for dementia and mental health needs aged over 65, has been sold, as announced by business property adviser Christie & Co on April 24.

This 39-bed home, comprising 38 single and one companion rooms, was sold following negotiations managed by Oliver McCarthy at Christie & Co for an undisclosed fee.

Funds for the acquisition were secured with the aid of Gary Boyce at Christie Finance.

The new owners are Nikesh Kotecha, a pharmacist, and Simon Majithia, a business consultant and it marks their first foray into the care home business.

The new owners expressed their optimism about their recent acquisition, saying: "We are very excited to take on this new venture and hope to hit the ground running.

"We want to continue to grow the business with the same success as the previous owner."

Mr McCarthy also expressed confidence in the new owners.

He said: "Our client has owned this home for over 20 years, so it was a pleasure to be asked to help her sell.

"I'm sure that Ty Ceirios is in great hands with Nikesh and Simon, and I look forward to seeing them take the business to further success."

Mr Boyce echoed this sentiment, reaffirming the suitability of the pair for running the business.

He said: "As first-time purchasers, Nikesh and Simon have significant transferable skills that they can call upon when owning and running Ty Ceirios Nursing Home.

"We were able to build a successful funding application around their strong professional backgrounds and capabilities, along with the strengths of the care home and continuity of staff that will ensure a smooth transition of ownership.

"Nikesh and Simon aspire to build a portfolio of quality care homes and Ty Ceirios provides them with a strong starting point."