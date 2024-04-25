The programme - called Achieve - is delivered across the UK and offers students aged 11-19 a chance to develop skills and gain experience for life.

Over March and April, World of Work tours were held in Tesco stores across the UK, giving almost 300 youngsters an insight into the retail industry.

Students learned about the various departments and roles available in Tesco and the wider retail industry.

They were given mock interviews and learned about vital skills such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving.

Tesco Extra Pontypridd manager, Dan Coffey, said: "The team here at Tesco Extra Pontypridd thoroughly enjoyed welcoming local students into the store to both highlight the range of roles available within retail, as well as provide practical advice on how to get ahead.

"The group were fantastic."

Marie Caliskan, Tesco head of group early careers and development programmes said: "By providing them with a behind-the-scenes look at Tesco Extra Pontypridd, the essential skills needed for a successful career in retail, and the opportunity to connect with colleagues, we hope to empower them with the confidence and knowledge they need to thrive within a workplace."

Stephanine Bagworth, senior head of corporate partnerships at The Prince’s Trust, said: "This fantastic initiative opens doors to young people facing adversity, broadening horizons, and showing where career paths in retail can take you.

She added they have a collective mission to help learners develop skills for life and realise potential.