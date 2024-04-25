The household payment, which funds much of the corporation's operations, increased by £10.50 from £159 on April 1.

Previously the cost had been frozen, and was due to rise in line with inflation this year.

That increase was reduced though, with the inflation increase, which would have been closer to £15 dropping to £10.50.

However, you may not need to purchase a TV licence. This is everything you need to know.

When do I need a TV licence?





You do not need a TV licence to watch:

streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus

on-demand TV through services like All 4 and Amazon Prime Video

videos on websites like YouTube

videos or DVDs

You do need a TV licence if you:

watch or record live TV on any channel or service

use BBC iPlayer

Am I eligible for a free TV licence?





For those of us aged 75 or over who are in receipt of Pension Credit, the TV licence can be obtained for free.

Guidance from TV Licensing says: “Free TV licences are only available if you’re 75 or over and you, or your partner living at the same address, are receiving pension credit.

“If you think you’re eligible for a free licence but can’t apply online, please call 0300 790 6117* and speak to one of our advisors to request an application form (our lines are open between 8.30am and 6.30pm, from Monday to Friday).

“Once we’ve received your application it may take a few weeks to process. If there are any problems we’ll write to let you know. We may also call you if you have given us your phone number.

“There are separate arrangements in place for over 75s on the Isle of Man, the Bailiwick of Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey.”

What is Pension Credit?





Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £218.15 per week for single pensioners and to £332.95 for couples.

You could get an extra £81 a week if you claim any of the following disability benefits:

Attendance Allowance

the middle or highest rate from the care component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

the daily living component of Adult Disability Payment (ADP) at the standard or enhanced rate

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.