A MAN is set to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape.
Daniel Jones, 33, of Vincent Avenue, Nantyglo also denied a single charge of assault by penetration with a vibrator.
The complainant is a woman, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Jones’ trial is expected to start on December 9 and last between five and seven days.
The defendant was granted bail by Judge Christopher Vosper KC.
Jones was represented by Clare Wilks and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.
