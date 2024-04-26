Daniel Jones, 33, of Vincent Avenue, Nantyglo also denied a single charge of assault by penetration with a vibrator.

The complainant is a woman, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Jones’ trial is expected to start on December 9 and last between five and seven days.

MORE NEWS: ‘Drug driver’ gave false name to police after nearly hitting a cyclist

The defendant was granted bail by Judge Christopher Vosper KC.

Jones was represented by Clare Wilks and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.