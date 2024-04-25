Colin Williams, 46, from Blackwood admitted a catalogue of offences including animal cruelty to British and French bulldogs and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel called Rosie.

He pleaded guilty to dog breeding without a licence and causing unnecessary suffering.

The defendant also admitted unfair trading after advertising four litters of puppies for sale online at Gumtree and Freeads.

MORE NEWS: ‘Drug driver’ gave false name to police after nearly hitting a cyclist

The offences occurred between May 25, 2021 and June 12, 2023 in the Fleur-de-Lys area of Blackwood, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Ruth Williams, 51, also from Blackwood, admitted similar offences.

In mitigation, their lawyers asked for their clients to be given credit for their guilty pleas.

Colin Williams was sent to prison for 16 weeks and an order made disqualifying him from owning and keeping animals for life.

Ruth Williams was jailed for eight weeks but suspended for 18 months after the court heard there had been an “element of coercion” in her case.

She was banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

The defendants, both of Glanddu Road, Fleur-de-Lys, were also each ordered to pay £6,099 in costs and a surcharge.