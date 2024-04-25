lslwyn High School and Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni both received telephone calls alleging explosive devices had been placed inside the schools.

Gwent Police conducted searches at both schools and no explosive devices were found.

In a letter to parents, Islwyn High headteacher Jason Hicks said: "You may be aware that the school was required to use its evacuation procedures earlier today following a telephone call to the school indicating the the threat of an explosive device being placed in the building."

Mr Hicks continued: “We appreciate this may have raised some concern in the community, but please be assured that the school has robust policies and procedures in place to respond to such incidents and these were successfully implemented and tested on this occasion.

“Once pupils had returned to site, lunchtime was extended accordingly to ensure all pupils could access the canteen.”

Police enquires are now ongoing to establish who made both initial phone calls.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: " We received report at around 12pm on Wednesday 24 April that lslwyn High School in Oakdale had received a phone call stating that a device has been placed inside the school.

"Officers attended and conducted a search. No device was found.

"The school evacuated staff and pupils during the search as a precaution.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish who made the initial phone call.

"Anyone with information can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400132144.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact the force.

In relation to the incident at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said "We received report at around 1.20pm on Wednesday 24 April that Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni had received a phone call stating that a device has been placed inside the school.

"Officers attended and conducted a search. No explosive device was found.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish who made the initial phone call.

"Anyone with information can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400132234.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."