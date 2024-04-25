Welsh transport minister, Ken Skates, revealed on Tuesday (April 23) that the government would be revising its guidance to councils on the new 20mph speed limit.

The revised guidance will be published in July 2024, with councils expected to start detailed consultation on changes from September.

This could mean the new 20mph speed limit on some Welsh roads could be changed back to 30mph before the end of 2024.

Today is the start of our listening programme on 20mph. It's about getting right speeds on the right roads.

Here’s Transport Secretary @KenSkatesMS to explain 👇



More here 👉 https://t.co/YnGvSOL7fJ#ListeningOn20mph pic.twitter.com/K9Vd9f87NM — Welsh Government Transport (@WGTransport) April 23, 2024

Mr Skates encouraged people in Wales in the coming months to let their council know where they think 20mph could be better targeted.

He said: "Ultimately, the degree of change in each of our 22 local authority areas will not be determined by me and the Welsh Government, but by the public and by councils as the highway authority for most residential roads.”

Wales became one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph in September 2023.

But the move has been met with backlash from residents since its introduction, with over 460,000 people signing a petition in opposition to the new 20mph speed limit.

This backlash has prompted the recent backflip on the 20mph speed limit in Wales.

What roads are 20mph in South Wales?





Ahead of the potential upcoming changes to the speed limit in Wales, take a look at the roads that could be impacted - where the 20mph speed limit is currently in place.

These includes roads across South Wales including in Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

See the roads in Wales that have changed to the new 20mph speed limit recently and those that have been exempt. (Image: PA)

DataMapWales has developed a map which shows all the roads in South Wales (as well as the rest of Wales) that have seen the speed limit reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

The map also shows roads that have been exempt from the change and have retained the 30mph speed limit.

You can see the map on the DataMapWales website here.

Speed Cameras in place to monitor the 20mph speed limit

A number of fixed and mobile speed cameras were placed across Wales back in September as the new 20mph speed limit was rolled out on residential roads.

You can see the full list of the speed cameras monitoring the 20mph speed limit in South Wales here.

These new cameras were installed at what GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services - called "enforcement sites".

Sites where the 20mph speed limit will be enforced are based on where there has been evidence of road safety risk.

RECOMMENDED READING:

GoSafe considers enforcement where communities have raised concerns, collisions have occurred, or in areas where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix for example, near schools.

An "engagement first" approach was originally taken when it came to drivers caught over the speed limit in 20mph areas.

But enforcement of the 20mph speed limit on residential roads in Wales is now underway having started on March 18.