SHWAN OMAR ALI, aged 21, of Pottery Road, Newport must pay £186 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to producing/supplying an electronic cigarette/refill container which did not comply with product requirements and producing/supplying an electronic cigarette/refill container which did not comply with information/labelling requirements while being a company officer at GG Vape Shop Limited on September 13, 2023.

GG VAPE SHOP LIMITED, Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,459 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to selling nicotine inhaling products to a person under 18 and producing/supplying an electronic cigarette/refill container which did not comply with product requirements on September 13, 2023.

MORE NEWS: ‘Drug driver’ gave false name to police after nearly hitting a cyclist

ARRON LITTLE, 32, of Commercial Road, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of four bags of cocaine in Blaenavon on August 27, 2023.

CERI MATTHEWS, 51, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm last Boxing Day.

The defendant must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a £415 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MICHAEL JONES, 34, of Richmond Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey from Morrisons in the Rogerstone area of Newport on April 10.

He was ordered to pay £68 compensation.

KORSH KARMI, 29, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A449 on September 24, 2024.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE HANKINS, 32, of Bretherton Way, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on November 5, 2023.

He was fined £276 and must pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

KATIE HOLDER, 44, of Cwrt Y Babell, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KERRY JAYNE MAYERS, 61, of Morgraig Avenue, Newport must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.