Service X24 now runs up to every 7 minutes between Cwmbran and Newport.

Service 1 runs 7 days a week, the earliest bus is from 06:45 and the last bus is at 22:42.

Service 5C now serves the Henllys.

We’ve introduced another flexible ticket called Cwmbran 10 Trip ticket, a great deal of 10 tickets which works out to £1 a trip. *

There have been changes to improve the reliability of other services that operate in the area.

*Cwmbran 10 Trip Ticket is available to buy on our app only and is valid on all services in the Cwmbran zone only.

Head to Cwmbran Centre where there is an abundance of shops and places for food.

Shopping in Newport Friars Walk where there is an amazing selection of shops available.

Catch the latest blockbuster movie with friends at the Vue cinemas which is a 2 minute walk from Cwmbran bus station.

Hit the lanes in the Hollywood bowl where there is also a range of arcade games too.

Head to the Congress Theatre to see live shows which includes Dance Stars Academy presents “Strictly Come Dance Stars”.

Have a family day out at the Greenmeadow Community Farm

Stroll around the Cwmbran Boating Lake feeding the geese and ducks.

We have a great variety of great value tickets available for those who travel on our buses either every day or only every so often.

Flexi5 Ticket Bundle

Explore the Flexi5 tickets on our app where you can get five tickets for the price of four, which gives you an amazing 20% saving. These tickets are valid anytime within 12 months, just activate the ticket on the app when you’re ready to embark on a day out with Stagecoach.

X24 Cwmbran Bus Station to Newport Bus Station 10 Trip Ticket Bundle

X24 10 Trip Ticket Bundles are perfect for the people who work shifts, part time or remotely for those last-minute leisure trips. You get 10 single trips with 1 ticket that you can use at any time over 3 months and this is only available on our app. The X24 10 Trip ticket is £15.00 which works out to a great saving of £1.50 per trip!

MegaRider Ticket

We have a range of MegaRider tickets, which can either be bought on the bus or on our app. Our Cwmbran 7-day MegaRider is £14.00, so that works out to just £2.00 a day.

Stay up to date will all upcoming activities and service updates by following Stagecoach on X: @StagecoachWales and we can’t wait to welcome you aboard this spring/summer!

