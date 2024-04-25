Gregory, 58, from Purton in Wiltshire, a former pupil of St Josephs School in Newport, was last seen leaving his home address at around 11am on Tuesday, April 23.

Gregory was spotted on an ANPR camera at around 11.30am travelling eastbound on the A3102 towards the Sally Pussey Inn in Royal Wootton Bassett in a blue Hyundai i20 with the vehicle registration ET16 NDN.

Wiltshire Police launched a search for the missing man on Tuesday, April 23, after becoming increasingly worried about his welfare.

Officers have now confirmed that a man's body has been found in the search for Gregory.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of Gregory have been informed.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

"Formal identification will take place in due course.

"Although it is early stages, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."