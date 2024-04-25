A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court accused of making a 3D-printed gun.
Owain Roberts, aged 18, of St Michael Street, has been charged with manufacturing a weapon under the Firearms Act 1968.
It is alleged he did so on April 18.
Roberts is due to appear in court again on April 29.
He was remanded in custody.
