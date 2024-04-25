In an effort to reduce waste and promote environmentally friendly choices, Torfaen County Borough Council has established the library to give parents and carers the opportunity to trial reusable nappies.

This service, offered with a small charge of £10 and a refundable deposit of £25, allows families to explore the option of cloth nappies before making a larger financial commitment.

The nappy library kits, provided by the council's partner, Wastesavers, include 25 cloth nappies, wet bags, and liners.

The nappies are suitable for babies ranging from 2.5kg/5lbs up to 15kg/36lbs.

If affordability is a concern, the council is also offering free bundles of cloth nappies on a long-term hire basis.

Laura Steggles, the Nappy Library project coordinator, revealed the potential benefits of using reusable nappies.

Ms Steggles said: "One baby can use between 5,000 and 6,000 disposable nappies by the time they are potty trained which is a huge amount.

"In comparison, parents or carers using reusable nappies would only need around 20 to 25.

"Reusable nappies cost a few pounds each to buy initially and need to be laundered, but they can save parents around £200 to £500 over 2.5 years for their first baby and even more if re-used for subsequent children."

Supporting this initiative, Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: "Using reusable nappies can be overwhelming if you are a new parent or have a number of children, but reusable nappies these days are much easier to use and more convenient.

"The council has provided new parents with a £30 voucher to purchase reusable nappies for the past few years, but it’s fantastic to have Laura on board to give parents help and advice."

The launch of the Nappy Library aligns with this year’s Reusable Nappy Week, taking place between Monday, April 22 and Sunday, April 28.

The week aims to raise awareness about the benefits of reusable nappies, not just for the environment but also for household budgets.

A variety of events, special offers, and fun educational activities will be held across the UK and online to advocate for the positive impacts of reusable nappies.

To provide ongoing support and guidance, Ms Steggles will be running monthly drop-in sessions and striving to visit as many children-related groups as possible to provide talks.

More information is available on the Newport Nappy Library by Wastesavers Facebook page.