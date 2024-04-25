Y Dewis, created by Montgomery-born choreographer Gwyn Emberton and Jones the Dance, will visit venues including Dance Blast in Abergavenny and Blackwood Miners’ Institute where spectators can shape the unfolding of the story.

Y Dewis, meaning The Choice, merges dance with film and follows four young people who meet in the desolate Porth Wen brickworks.

The audience's collective decisions direct the tale's course, offering unexpected turns for the characters and the spectators.

The work combines English, Welsh, and British Sign Language and was filmed with the owners' permission at Porth Wen, which is not publicly accessible.

Choreographer and artistic director Gwyn Emberton said: "Y Dewis has been five years in the making.

"I was inspired to create something that responded to how young people feel, now in Wales.

"I also wanted to try creating a new way for audiences to experience dance and film that is exciting and original and I think we did it."

Part of the cinema experience will be a short film created by Jones the Dance's Young Company dancers, including young people from the Quiet Beats project and Jones Bach's workshops.

As one Jones Bach member said, "By making a film, I can perform without my stage fright stopping me".

Y Dewis, supported by several patrons including Arts Council of Wales, Magic Little Grant, and others, is scheduled to tour Wales until May 17, reaching rural villages, towns, and cities which typically don't feature dance or cinema.

It caters to all ages, ideally from age 9 and up.

The performances in Abergavenny and Blackwood are scheduled for April 28 at Dance Blast, 5pm, and Blackwood Miners’ Institute on May 14, with performances at 6pm and 8pm respectively.

Further details about the tour are available on the Jones the Dance website.