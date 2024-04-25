Parts of the out buildings at Bethlehem Church, Blaenavon have been vandalised, a wall and step were also damaged.

A spokesperson for the Church said there was "urine in the church doorway" and "this is the third time in as many weeks something like this has happened."

On Facebook Bethlehem Church Community Group said: "Once again, we come to our lovely chapel to find parts of the out buildings have been vandalised, a wall and step damaged and urine in the church doorway.

"There are no words to describe quite how we are feeling right now."

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that an "unknown person is alleged to have damaged a shed door sometime between 3.45pm on Tuesday April23 and 9am on Wednesday April 24.

No items are believed to have been taken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said; "We received a report of criminal damage at an address on Broad Street, Blaenavon, on Wednesday 24 April.

"An unknown person is alleged to have damaged a shed door sometime between 3.45pm on Tuesday 23 April and 9am on Wednesday 24 April.

"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.

"No items are believed to have been taken.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400131938.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."