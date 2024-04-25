Customers have been reporting issues with the supermarket’s order tracking service today, with customers unable to track their deliveries.

The first reports of problems came at 6am this morning, with Downdetector reporting hundreds of complaints.

Almost all of the complaints relate to Sainsbury’s order tracking service.

One customer said: “My delivery is due, they haven't taken my money, they haven't contacted me, the phone lines aren't working, it just cuts me off.”

While, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, another added: “The absolute cheek of Sainsbury’s completely ghosting their customers about their delivery’s being cancelled today.

“I live in a rural area they haven’t even bothered to phone, text or email me about my order being cancelled this morning.

“Disgusting service.”

Another added: “So angry! Just got through to your customer line after 40 minute WAIT, Polite lady, difficult to understand! Tells me NO DELIVERIES TODAY! tech problem? I've NO FOOD IN! ANGRY!”

Responding to complaints from customers, Sainsbury’s said on X: “I'm really sorry your delivery has been cancelled for today.

“The team will be issuing an e-voucher shortly via email, along with details on how to rebook the delivery.

“Sorry again for all the inconvenience this has caused you.”

The technical issue has now been resolved.

A Sainsbury's spokesman said: "We have fixed a small technical issue which has affected some groceries online orders this morning.

"We have contacted these customers directly to apologise for the inconvenience.”