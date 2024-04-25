The Waitrose Salted Dairy Butter is being recalled as the product may be unsafe to eat, due to the presence of the cloth.

The affected butter comes in packs of 500g and has a best before date of June 19, 2024.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the product not to eat it.

Customers should return the butter to Waitrose for a full refund.

Wednesday 24 April 2024 - @waitrose recalls Essential Waitrose & Partners Salted Dairy Butter because it may contain pieces of blue cloth #FoodAlert https://t.co/I8y90fO2gv pic.twitter.com/P3EQVklAgX — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 24, 2024

An FSA spokesman said: “Waitrose is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return the product to your local Waitrose branch for a refund.

“Any customers with queries or concerns can contact the Waitrose careline team for further guidance on 0800 188 884 Option 4.”

A Waitrose spokesman added: “We are recalling this product due to the potential presence of blue cloth.

“We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”

They told customers to not eat the item, package it up, and return it to their local Waitrose and Partners branch for a full refund.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.