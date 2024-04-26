The popular open-access festival is set to mark 10 years of uniting communities through art and environmental awareness.

The celebration begins this upcoming Friday and will include a variety of festivities such as music, theatre, and art.

Kicking off in Monmouth on Friday, May 3, the 10-day event invites residents of the Wye Valley and beyond to partake in a range of activities including street parades, live performances, guided walks, and exhibitions.

Most notably, every festival features an ecological theme.

For 2024, the theme centres on "the earth beneath our feet", focusing on the essential role of soil and the ground in sustaining our environment.

Artistic director Philippa Haynes said: "We are excited to begin celebrating the 10th birthday of the Wye Valley River Festival as our varied programme delights audiences young and old, all inspired by the surrounding landscape.

"Our relationship with the earth has never been more important, so we are delighted to present a wide range of performers and creative minds all inspired by the ground, its wildlife and its importance.

"We cannot wait to see festival goers enjoying and getting inspired by a varied programme of performances and interactions by some of the UK’s most talented creative artists, while we raise consciousness about the environmental threats facing us all."

The festival starts with a community celebration, 'Birthday on the Bridge', on Friday evening (May 3) at Monnow Bridge in Monmouth.

Residents are encouraged to bring food for sharing or to buy from local vendors, toasting the festival's 10 year anniversary with music and dance.

The following day, 'Merry Monmouth Day', will commence with a colourful parade in Monnow Street accompanied by an afternoon of activities in Drybridge Park.

Festival attendees can immerse themselves in music, workshops, theatre and various exploration activities provided by talented UK artists.

The event also offers talks by industry experts, interactable shows by festival theatre troupe The Rumblers, and a range of arts-based sessions such as clay workshops and fabric sessions.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by festival music band, the Wodwose, led by street band veteran Tim Hill, throughout the entire festival.

For those keen to explore the break of dawn, a 'Dawn Chorus' gathering is scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

Other highlights include a community feast at Llandogo Village Hall on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6), theatre shows (May 10) and evening meal and walk (May 8). There will also be workshops at The Glade, Beechenhurst from May 10-12.

The festival will conclude with a photo competition, 'The Wonders of the Wye', taking place in Chepstow over the festival's final weekend, emphasising the event's focus on the beauty of the natural world.

The festival - organised by Wye Valley River Festival CIC - is developed in partnership with the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), funded by several agencies including the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Councils of England and Wales, the Sustainable Development Fund, and others.

For more information, visit the festival's official website.