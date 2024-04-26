The Food Programme on Radio 4, hosted by Sheila Dillon and ‘This Natural Life.’ hosted by Martha Kearney) will be recorded in the Octopus Books Dome at the Castle on Sunday, September 21.

An additional BBC Radio output will be recorded and produced from the festival for various channels, including Radio Cymru and Radio Wales.

Speaking on behalf of everyone involved, Festival Director Lucie Parkin, said: “On behalf of the team, our Board, and the very special town of Abergavenny, I’d like to say how excited we are to be working together.

“BBC Audio has many superb programmes that tie in with our themes and ethos and we look forward to hosting some of them.

“This collaboration will enable elements of the content and spirit of the festival to be shared to a wider audience.”

The 26th Abergavenny Food Festival will take place over the weekend of Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

It offers a great opportunity to meet growers, producers, exhibitors, writers, campaigners, chefs, and cooks in one place.

Each year the event brings together the brightest and best through its evolving programme of chef demonstrations, talks and debates.

Stroller Tickets (access all market venues), Night Market, and Party at The Castle Tickets are now on sale at www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com

A Stroller Ticket gives access to six venues in the centre of town with 180+ exhibitors and caterers, cooking over fire sessions, talks and debates and children’s activities in the Castle grounds.

Colin Paterson, Head of BBC Audio Wales, and the West of England said: “The combination of food, great speakers, a wonderful location, and innovative content are fantastic ingredients for brilliant programmes.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing the best of the festival to audiences across the UK in September.”