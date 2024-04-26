We asked South Wales Argus readers over on Facebook to tell us what they thought the best nightclubs in Newport were and we received more than 300 comments, with many reminiscing on their clubbing days in the city.

Zanzibar and The Kensington stood out as two of the crowd favourites.

Carla Jay said: "Zanzibar!

"Brilliant memories."

Samantha Hendry also shared her love for Zanzibar, adding her agreement: "Definitely Zanzibar."

Colin Thacker is one of the many people who championed the Kensington Club.

Patricia Norville was a fan of Ritzy's and the Cotton Club, venues that featured prominently in many reader responses.

Luke Short remarked: "The Bunker was the place, back in the ravedays, and the Cotton Club."

Meanwhile, Martyn Pitt mentioned he was often at Rudis, Ritzys or Metros, saying: "I loved my hip hop."

Tiffany's and Brooklyn Heights received an array of commendations, with Ann Whiting gushing: "Tiffany's was fab and met some lovely people there."

Brooklyn Heights was Klaire Rowland's top pick.

Many respondents had special memories at certain clubs.

For example, Danielle Leysh shared: "I worked in The Bank Cafe Bar, Rumours, V3 and The Cotton Club, so they carry fond memories.

"Working the bar never felt like work."

Richard Lockett had a romantic attachment to Tiffany's: "Met my wife there," whilst Craig Radford met his wife in Zanzibar.

One of the most mentioned and cherished venue was TJ's.

Andrew Mitchell cited Stage door & TJs as his favourite spots, while Paul Sainsbury declared: "TJ's easily the best."

Lisa Lynn recalled: "TJs without a doubt welcomed without judgement like most other places great memories to be had."

Mathew Rance described how TJ’s ‘was the spot for live music," and Oliver Harvey highlighted the unique essence, saying: "Tjs, nothing will ever come close to it again."

Not to be forgotten were the establishments of yesteryears with Michael Davies reminiscing on the Alexandra club from the seventies.

Yates wine bar also received a nod from Ian Banbury.

Other readers remembered nightclubs no longer with us, harking back to a time of flamboyant discos and first romances.

Julie Sheals reminisced about Jackson’s with its memorable DJ Stan Berry, whereas Alicia Marie H Jones jokingly remembered Lloyds, which she said was a pub but to her and her friends "back in the day was our nightclub."

Newport’s past array of nightclubs presented a variety of experiences, soundtrack-ed by different music and populated by diverse crowds.

Denise Morris, whose 93-year-old mother had a free membership card to Tiffany’s, amusingly noted: "God I’m old!!" after remembering the likes of Scamps, Le Beat, Metros, Cinderellas, Stowaway and Lasers.

Despite the years passing, it's clear that the fond memories of Newport's once bustling nightlife scene are very much alive in the hearts of locals and those who once called the city home.