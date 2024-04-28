Located in Rockfield, Sir Fynwy in Monmouth the home named Ancre Hill has been listed for sale at £2,500,000.

The country home dates back to 1881 and has been comprehensively restored and maintained.

It has 3.5 acres of land that is surrounded by relaxing country views of the Wye Valley.

The home has a swimming pool and is surrounded by country views with a vineyard. Picture: Knight Frank (Image: Knight Frank)Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a cosy hallway with doors that lead to the dining room and study on the left and a second dining room along with a morning room.

As you proceed further into the home, there is a spacious kitchen along with the living room, porch, and utility room along with a cellar.

The cellar has been converted into a two-storey barn offering annexe, entertaining or office space along with a garage that fits up to four cars.

Also on the ground floor is a conservatory that leads out onto a stunning courtyard garden with a swimming pool.

The home boosts six reception rooms and a conservatory. Picture: Knight Frank (Image: Knight Frank)Further into the garden, there are the stables which have been turned into a one-bedroom annexe complete with a living room, kitchen and bathroom and is surrounded by vineyards.

Upon the first floor are four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms along with a family bathroom and a further room.

On the second floor, there are a further two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, in total the home boasts six bedrooms, six reception rooms and six bathrooms.

The home has a specious games room. Picture: Knight Frank (Image: Knight Frank)The area has three primary schools, as well as a state secondary and Haberdashers Boys and Girls schools.

The city of Monmouth is a historic market town and the heart of the Wye Valley, the home would be perfect with buyers with a big family and looking to settle in the countryside.

If you are interested in viewing the beautiful home, which is listed at a guiding price of £2,500,000 contact estate agents Knight Frank at 020 3944 6318.