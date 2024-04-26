Kyle Tonks, 37, from Newport was stopped by an officer for driving a BMW car with heavily tinted windows.

Charles Archer, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was noticed to have pupils which were constricted.

“He was asked if he had taken drugs and he replied that he smoked cannabis on the weekend.

MORE NEWS: ‘Drug driver’ gave false name to police after nearly hitting a cyclist

“The officer then asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle.

“The defendant replied that there was.”

PC Jason Williams then found 981g of cannabis inside the BMW.

A search of Tonks’ then home in Devon Place, Newport unearthed a further 913g of cannabis, 220 Xanax tablets and the £4,250 in cash.

His mobile phone was seized but the defendant refused to provide the PIN, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

It was later found to contain drug-related messages after the police managed to gain access to it.

Tonks, of Ringland Circle, Newport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of Xanax.

He was convicted and sentenced for the drug driving last year after he tested positive following a drugs swipe.

The offences were committed on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The defendant has five previous convictions for nine offences which include dishonesty and violence.

Ross McQuillan-Johnson representing Tonks asked the court to take into account the long delay in the case coming to court, the fact his client was in full-time employment and is the carer of four children.

His barrister added: “There is no reason for the unacceptable delay.

“He was found with a large amount of cannabis.

“The defendant is in a stable relationship and he is supported in the public gallery today.”

Judge Christopher Vosper KC told Tonks: “You had 1.894kg of cannabis in your vehicle and at your home address.

“Police also found 220 Xanax tablets.

“The total value of the drugs has been estimated to have been between £8,490 and £11,180 and you had £4,250 in cash.

“You were dealing to make a significant profit.”

But the judge added there were mitigating factors in his favour.

He told Tonks had “kept out of trouble” since his arrest 20 months ago and that he had no relevant previous convictions.

Judge Vosper said: “There is work that can be done with you and there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

The defendant was jailed for eight months but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

Tonks will have to perform 150 hours of unpaid work, attend a “Thinking Skills” programme and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court ordered the forfeiture of the cash and the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and the mobile phone.

The defendant will also have to pay a victim surcharge.