Simon Weston CBE will be the keynote speaker, sharing his experiences with mental illness and recovery.

The Mental Health & Wellbeing Show coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week and will run from 8am till 4pm on May 17 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Apart from Mr Weston, a line-up of specialised speakers such as Andrew Jenkins, Helen Davies, Neville Southall, Linda James and Dawn Evans will also share their insights and experiences in the 30 seminars.

The outreach for the Mental Health & Wellbeing Show extends to a wide audience including mental health nurses, care workers, occupational therapists, community clubs, emergency services, NHS staff, psychologists, parents and guardians, school staff and charity workers, making it as inclusive as possible.

Tickets can be booked by searching for The Mental Health & Wellbeing Show on Eventbrite.